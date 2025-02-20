Stacey Solomon and Ramsay Cornish sorted my life out - Fiona Duff

Stacey Solomon with the rest of her Sort Your Life Out team: (L to R) Iwan Carrington, Rob Bent and Dilly Carter

I may have mentioned this before, but I am a huge fan of Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon. I watch, surrounded by the clutter in my life and am amazed at how some people have even more mess in their homes than me.

It’s all boxed up, taken to a warehouse and about half of it put aside.

Now the thing is that it does galvanise me to try and look around and try and work out what I don’t need.

Last week I cleared out some drawers – a heap of old cables which have long been separated from whatever machine they came attached to, as well as all sorts of cards and bits of paper. It all filled one bin bag so that was a start. Earlier today I decided that perhaps some things might be worth something so I toddled along to Ramsay Cornish, the auction house in Leith.

They said yes to an African mask but suggested I take the rest to a charity shop which is exactly what I shall do this week.

I suppose I should have a go at my wardrobe, which is crammed with clothes that I rarely wear and piles of jumpers that aren’t even suitable for walking the dog.

I know some would not be welcome at a charity shop so I shall take them to the clothes and material recycling place at Craigleith shopping centre.

Obviously someone somewhere knows what to do with it all.

After that I shall take a vow not to buy anything that I do not need. No knick- knacks, no vases (how often do I receive flowers, for goodness sake?) and definitely no more shoes unless I end up barefoot in a few year’s time.

I also need to look through the pile of paper sitting beside my computer.

To be honest it is not a tidy pile but a scattering of invoices, sheets of paper with notes as my to-do lists – many of which do not have ticks beside them.

There are also various gadgets that I have bought from the internet which I thought might be life changing.

I mean, do I really need a face massage gizmo that gives me a bit of a headache when I use it? So thank you, Stacey – you have done what neither my mother nor my husband have achieved.

I am sorting my life out.