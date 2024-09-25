- Steve Cardownie

​As I expected, I have been on the receiving end of a severe verbal battering about Hearts’ league position from my Hibby mates (yes, I do have some) over the last few weeks.

​After eight successive losses we are propping up the rest of the division which resulted in first team coach Steven Naismith, getting the sack last Sunday.

As someone who was in favour of his appointment, I was sad to see him go but, as they say, “football is a results led business” and there is no doubt that the results at the tail end of last season and the beginning of this one were nothing short of abysmal.

After just 17 months in charge and with a contract extension tucked under his belt just over a month ago the chain of events took a surprising turn, leaving Hearts looking for yet another manager.

In the words of Yazz, “The Only Way Is Up.

There is no doubt that despite some setbacks, football is thriving in Edinburgh and the Lothians. Clubs are now competing at various levels in the SPFL and attendances are on the up.

Not surprising, perhaps, since Scotland has the highest per capita football attendance in all of Europe. Figures released by UEFA demonstrate that 5.5 million supporters attended games in Scotland in season 2022/23. Not bad, coming from a country of 5.43 million people.

With 18.42 attendees per 1000 people making us nearly 80 per cent more than second placed Portugal on 10.2 and streets ahead of England at 7.42 attendees per 1000 people. Scotland’s total attendances are up 5 per cent in the last five years and it is our highest number of supporters at games in over 20 years.

If football was ever to “come home” it would be to Scotland, where the game was invented, no matter what our neighbours might have to say on the matter. One of this paper’s frequent letter writers, Alex Orr, has set the record straight on that issue.

So, if I dinnae see ye in the pub before the game, I’ll see ye behind the goals!