Steve Cardownie: Even on a low budget city has something to offer - just look

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. It's brilliant for getting out and stretching your legs over the summer

I can fully understand why residents in the Old Town and parts of the New Town might get fed up to the back teeth with Edinburgh’s festivals.

After all, it can’t be easy trying to follow your normal daily routine when you are confronted with thousands of pedestrians blocking the pavements and roads that you would normally be able to traverse unimpeded. But such is life and the consequences of living in the centre of a city like Edinburgh.

However, it escapes me why some Edinburgh residents, who do not live in the centre, continue to rabbit on about how they are inconvenienced by the festivals and the huge number of visitors they attract.

We all know that the city’s population doubles in size in the month of August, rising from approximately half a million to a million, which should come as no surprise, given that only the Olympics and the World Cup sell more tickets than the Fringe.

I like that we attract so many international visitors to our city, but unfortunately I can only converse with our “guests” in English (as a result of spending too much time in The Palace snooker hall in Duke Street, rather than attending language lessons at Leith Academy).

But, nevertheless, to hear so many languages spoken in a matter of a few yards always lifts my spirits.

So I will make a beeline for the High Street, Bristo Square and the like to soak up the friendly atmosphere and remind myself that humanity is good, despite the genocidal attacks on Palestinians by israel in Gaza and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If you ever need reminding that “we’re a’ Jock Tamson’s bairns" then Edinburgh in August is the place to be.

But what of those that would rather live at a more sedate pace? Well, there is no shortage of places to go that are devoid of street performers and throngs of people.

For instance, a walk from the Dean Village along The Water of Leith down to the port itself offers a pleasant saunter down a picturesque route, which too many people are unaware of.

You can stop off at Stockbridge for a bite to eat and a drink in pleasant surroundings in one of the many bars, restaurants and cafes that populate the area and from there you can rejoin the walkway and stroll down to Leith, where you can while away a couple of hours before catching a bus “back up tae Edinburgh.”

Cramond, where you can visit the site of a Roman fort, also provides a peaceful break, as does nearby Lauriston Castle, with its tranquil Japanese garden and splendid views over The Firth of Forth to Fife.

Porty (Portobello) is also a great place to visit, with a stroll along the promenade being a must, where fish and chips and ice cream can be had at one of the many eateries situated along “the prom.”

Even on a low budget Edinburgh has something to offer - you just need to look!