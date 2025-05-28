Steve Cardownie: Take a stroll around Edinburgh’s hidden gem – Lauriston Castle

The Japanese Garden at Lauriston Castle, Edinburgh.

When I was convener of the Recreation Committee on the City of Edinburgh Council one of the properties that came as part of the committee’s property portfolio was Lauriston Castle near Davidson’s Mains.

Visit Scotland says that “Lauriston Castle is a hidden gem in Edinburgh with beautiful free grounds cradling the sea and with stunning views. Spend time relaxing in our calm and tranquil Japanese garden. Double up with a visit to historic Cramond and take a walk along the iconic promenade.”

The grounds include the Edinburgh/ Kyoto Friendship Garden which is one of the largest Japanese gardens created in the UK in the last century and which I had the pleasure of declaring open back in August 2002.

It was designed in traditional Japanese style and features a pond, a waterfall and various Japanese plants with bench seating provided throughout. It was created as a symbol of the friendship and cultural exchanges between Edinburgh and Kyoto and was designed by Japanese designer, Takashi Sawano. The grounds also have an Italian garden, designed by William Playfair in 1844.

As they had no children, the property was bequeathed to the city in 1926 by its last private owners, Mr and Mrs Reid. They left the castle and its grounds to “Scotland” on the condition that their home would be preserved as it was gifted.

The city council has responsibility for the care and maintenance of the house which was “modernised” by the Reids, who installed modern plumbing and electricity and also added their collection of furniture and artwork to the house.

I have spent many an hour walking my dog in the grounds, meandering along the circular, wooded path, taking in the impressive views across The Firth of Forth to The Kingdom of Fife.

With a car park and serviced by nearby public transport it is readily accessible and offers a great opportunity to take a break from the hustle and bustle of modern living and which is no more than twenty minutes from the city centre.

Visit Scotland’s description of the castle as “a hidden gem” is spot on - see for yourself!