Still same buzz of excitement for our summer festivals

The Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

I was lucky enough to be appointed as Edinburgh City Council’s festival and events champion for many years when I was a councillor in Edinburgh.

In my 29 years of service I was given the opportunity to represent the city council at scores of events and festivals and always looked forward to the month of August when Edinburgh truly came alive.

Although my days as festival and events champion are behind me, I still nevertheless get the same buzz of excitement as our major summer festivals gear up and prepare for the biggest cultural festival offering in the world – and this year is no exception.

The Edinburgh International Festival opens on Friday. Founded in 1947 it showcases the performing arts in a programme that is unsurpassed anywhere in the world. It features some of the greatest performers of today. Dance, opera, music and theatre take centre stage, firmly establishing Edinburgh’s international reputation as the place to be to enjoy the best performances on offer.

The Edinburgh International Fringe, also founded in 1947, is also set to take off on Friday. Artists and performers take to the stage in hundreds of venues throughout the city as well as putting on free street performances at various designated venues.

This Friday will also see Edinburgh Castle host the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Having been privileged to serve on its board of directors for a number of years I am well aware of the impact that it has, not only in promoting the city and Scotland, but also in bringing together performers from around the globe in a spirit of celebration and friendship.

The Edinburgh Art Festival, the largest annual festival of visual arts in the UK, opens next week and will present a full programme of exhibitions, events and projects. The Edinburgh International Book Festival, founded in 1983, opens its doors next week with a programme of on-stage conversations, workshops and masterclasses, enhancing its reputation as a major public participation forum for the expression of differing views with writers and experts on a range of topics.

The Edinburgh International Film Festival opens on the 14th of this month and is known throughout the world for discovering and promoting the best that international cinema has to offer. The Edinburgh TV Festival starts on the 19th and is promoting more than 60 keynotes, debates and masterclasses in addition to providing the opportunity to network with operators from around the world. The Foodies Festival at Inverleith Park opens on Friday with cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs, cocktail tasting, street food stalls and live music as well as other attractions.

I have served on the boards of several of these festivals and this has provided me with an invaluable insight into the hard work and dedication of the festival promoters and staff who are second to none in the arts and entertainment industry.

Without them Edinburgh would not be heralded as the host of the biggest and greatest culture festival in the world – their contribution is immense and cannot be understated.