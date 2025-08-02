Still some good stuff in a festival of floppy-haired self-indulgence

Katharyn Henson is at West Nic Records, downstairs from the Counting House, until Sunday, August 24

Last weekend, due to Trump’s visit, the eyes of the world were on Scotland. Seven days later, with people arriving for the Fringe from all over the UK and the world, are the eyes of the world on Edinburgh? Probably not. I really don’t think the world is that fussed.

We’re into day two of the Fringe, and some of my fellow comedians are already on the verge of meltdown. I’m fortunate to live in Edinburgh all year round, and I go home to my own bed every night, chat with my neighbours at the bus stop and have the occasional pint at my local pub.

My only grumble is that bus journeys take twice as long as normal. That gives me a sense of perspective other performers don’t if they’re sharing a city centre flat with a load of other comedians. Living in that kind of bubble, it’s very easy to get caught up in the self-referential madness of the Fringe. The rest of humanity really doesn’t give it much attention.

The rest of Scotland know it’s happening, but I reckon most people aren’t particularly interested, caring more about the fact that today is the start of the football season in the Scottish Premier League. Even in Edinburgh itself, the majority of people will be more concerned about Hibs and Hearts results over the weekend rather than the antics of a bunch of floppy-haired poseurs from London coming to town for the month to tell their so-called “jokes”.

And, fear not, this year’s Fringe is shaping up to be the same self-indulgent festival of onanism as it is every August. But there is some good stuff out there too. Here are some shows I recommend you see before they sell out.

One of my favourite acts on the Scottish circuit, Richard Brown, is only doing a very short run this year, but he is definitely worth catching. Brown walks a very thin line between being overly politically-correct and shockingly outrageous, but he pulls it off with aplomb.

His esoteric musings mean that he is often described as “a comedian’s comedian”, a moniker he complains earns him very little money. One of the most original comic voices in the country, Brown is always a joy to watch. His wonderfully-titled show, Nauseatingly Woke Full-Grown Jellyfish, is at The Stand for three nights only from Tuesday, August 12 to Thursday, August 14. Don’t miss it.

The wonderful Katharyn Henson brings her show, Stories from the Office of a Sex Dungeon, to the free festival. I saw it at Perth Fringe when I was out in Australia earlier this year. It is an eye-waveringly funny true account of one of her earliest jobs as the manager of a BDSM dungeon in New York City.

Known for her dark humour and gag-a-second delivery, Henson adopts a gentler storytelling style to this show. However, given its subject matter, there is still plenty of risque material to enjoy. She is at West Nic Records, downstairs from the Counting House, until Sunday 24.

I’ve done two performances of my own show, Last Chance Saloon, at The Stand and it’s been very busy so far. Come along if you want to hear this nonsense said out loud with added swearing.