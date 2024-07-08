Strict conditions on short-term lets driving landlords underground - Susan Dalgety

New planning permission and licensing rules has seen the number of short-term stays advertised on Airbnb drop by 44 per cent since 2019

When I think of a “black market” I have a vision of seedy blokes selling contraband cigarettes in backstreet pubs or van-loads of cheap booze.

I definitely do not think of luxury holiday apartments on the Royal Mile or in the New Town, but it seems there is now a black market in holiday rentals in cities like New York, Barcelona and yes, Edinburgh.

As city authorities impose stricter conditions on private short-term lets, so some owners have gone underground, listing their properties on Facebook instead of booking platforms. Apparently the number of New York hosts on sites like Airbnb plummeted after new rules were introduced forcing property owners to register with the mayor’s office. And even if they get a licence to rent their apartment, they have to be present at the property for the duration of their guest’s stay. Little wonder the number of New York short-stay rentals available on “official” sites plummeted from 22,000 in August last year to only 4,000 now.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scottish Self-Caterers (ASSC), describes evidence of a burgeoning black market in the Capital as “very disturbing”. She said: “This undermines the entire purpose of licensing and is yet another example of an own goal by policymakers.”