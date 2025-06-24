Strong voice for climate action and local democracy

Scottish Greens candidate Q Manivannan, left, with Lorna Slater

This Thursday residents of Fountainbridge-Craiglockhart have the chance to shape the future of their community by voting in a crucial by-election. Here is an opportunity to elect a councillor who will be a strong voice for climate action, fairness and local democracy.

I’m proud to support Q Manivannan, the Scottish Greens candidate, who is standing to carry forward a legacy of progressive, community-driven politics in the ward.

Many people in the area will know the name Gavin Corbett, he was the Scottish Greens councillor for Fountainbridge-Craiglockhart for nearly a decade. An ardent campaigner and a deeply respected local champion, Gavin never stopped working in the area, knocking doors, meeting residents and championing their causes. As councillor, Gavin was able to secure more affordable housing and lead the charge for investment in active travel. His work made real improvements to the city, helping upgrade walking and cycling routes and revitalising the Union Canal as a hub for recreation and biodiversity.

Gavin set the gold standard for what local representation should look like; rooted in the community, driven by values and focused on real results. Q is standing to continue that legacy. A passionate advocate for social justice and climate action, Q brings both a fresh perspective and a deep commitment to local people. They understand that Fountainbridge-Craiglockhart is a diverse and vibrant part of the city, facing big challenges whilst being full of potential. Whether it’s tackling the housing crisis, making streets safer for walking and cycling or ensuring our communities have access to nature, Q will work relentlessly to put people and planet first.

The Scottish Greens in Edinburgh have worked tirelessly for their communities and have been able to secure increased council funding for active travel routes, as well as increased investment in improving energy efficiency in buildings across the city. They have supported investment in council housing and improved accessibility of council facilities, while leading a vision for expanding biodiversity corridors and green spaces across the region.

Voting Scottish Greens in this by-election is voting yes to bold climate action and no to cuts that hit the most vulnerable. You’re backing a politics of hope and a clear vision for a better future.

This Thursday vote for Q Manivannan. Let’s build on Gavin’s legacy and keep pushing forward, for our communities, for our city, and for the generations to come. Vote Green. Vote Q Manivannan on Thursday, June 26.

​Lorna Slater is Scottish Green Party co-leader​​​