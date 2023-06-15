Student flats are the right choice for Jock’s Lodge - John McLellan

It’s an odd charge to level at not-for-profit organisations, but they need to generate cash to cover costs when Scottish undergraduates don’t pay fees but demand for places is at an all-time high. In simple terms, more foreign fee-paying students mean more non-fee-paying Scottish school leavers can go to university.

As I’ve said here many times, foreign post-grads need places to stay, and in a city whose economy is increasingly reliant on higher education that means purpose-built student accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as the city has declared war on short-term lets, such student blocks will be increasingly important during the tourist season.

A proposal for a new block in my old ward at Jock’s Lodge has encountered opposition from housing campaigners, and with 191 student rooms planned it’s a reasonable guess the site might take around 40 two-bed flats.

Yes, the city needs more affordable housing, but it needs to support the education and tourism sectors too.

The Jock’s Lodge plans include a bar and restaurant, and the proposal has been much improved since the initial concepts a year ago and it could bring much-needed enhancement to the difficult Smokey Brae corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad