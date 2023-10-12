News you can trust since 1873
Students prove there's still life in print - John McLellan

​As a former newspaper editor, there are no prizes for guessing I have every sympathy for the Edinburgh University student team battling to save the print edition of their 136-year-old newspaper, The Student.
John McLellan
By John McLellan
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Editor-in-chief Joe Sullivan (centre) and deputy editors Callum Devereux and Rachel Hartley from University of Edinburgh's The Student newspaperEditor-in-chief Joe Sullivan (centre) and deputy editors Callum Devereux and Rachel Hartley from University of Edinburgh's The Student newspaper
Editor-in-chief Joe Sullivan (centre) and deputy editors Callum Devereux and Rachel Hartley from University of Edinburgh's The Student newspaper

Student publications have long battled to attract advertisers beyond a few bars and stationery suppliers, and no publisher on the planet is immune from the effects of reading habits switching to electronic devices. The paper’s president Lucy Jackson deserves full marks for her determination to keep the twice-monthly paper going, but also for recognising print still has a role in modern multi-platform journalism.

"This isn't unique to us,” she said. “Whilst we're adapting to the new digital age, we can't abandon print – it forms such a central part of our identity and our university experience.”

Most people get their news on mobile phones or other devices, with millions turning to trusted titles electronically every day, and the Scottish news publishing trade association I run last week took the decision to drop the word “newspaper” from its title. Now known as Newsbrands Scotland, the old Scottish Newspaper Society title no longer reflected the reality of a modern, digital-first newsroom.

But to me there is still something special about a physical publication, and like generations of journalists I’m sure Lucy and her team got a buzz from seeing their by-lines in print for the first time. Whether the future includes ink on paper or not, the demand for good journalism is as strong as ever. Stick with it, Lucy.

