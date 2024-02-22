Sub-committee is common sense free zone - John McLellan

Edinburgh City Chambers

With oversight of planning applications, it has been in the front line of the council’s war on short-term lets (STL), regularly finding reasons to reject applications from innocuous operators, and at the amazement end of the scale was a rejection of a retrospective application for a small STL in a converted garden office in Balcarres Street, Morningside.

No children or pets allowed, the owners lived in the house on the site, and there were 30 letters of support and no objections. But officers still concocted spurious reasons to block the application and despite the lack of complaints, councillors agreed it would have “a materially detrimental effect on the living conditions and amenity of nearby residents”. The applicant appealed and lo-and-behold, the Scottish Government reporter this week overturned the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Given the small scale of the appeal property, the limitations on its occupation to two adults with no children or pets, and its relatively secluded location, I consider it unlikely that significant noise would be generated,” he found. “Consequently, I believe it unlikely there would be an unacceptable effect on the amenity of local residents”.