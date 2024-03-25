Succession star finds his spiritual home at the festival fringe - Susan Dalgety

Actor Brian Cox has said he is delighted to be the newest patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

My particular favourite was his portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter. He played the role in the 1986 film Manhunter, several years before Sir Anthony Hopkins made the part his own in the 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs. I thought Cox made a far better villain.

A fervent supporter of Scottish independence, Cox even had a part in Braveheart, Hollywood’s homage to William Wallace, and his first film role in 1971 was as the Russian revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky. But his new role is perhaps one of his most important. Cox has just been appointed a patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can think of no-one better. I disagree fundamentally with his stance on independence, but as an actor he has few rivals and he is a fervent supporter of the arts in Scotland. As a young man, back in 1965, he was a founding member of the Royal Lyceum Theatre Company and is currently an honorary patron of the Kings Theatre modernisation campaign.

A decade ago I shared a stage with Brian Cox in a debate about whether Scotland should leave the UK. We were on opposite sides of the argument, but despite our political differences he was charm personified. As we left the venue in Glasgow, I asked him why, if he was so passionate about Scotland, he no longer lived here, choosing instead to make his home in New York. “It’s the damp,” he laughed. “It’s bad from my arthritis”.