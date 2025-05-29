Sue Webber: And I’ll take the slow road . . .

Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, City Transport and Environment Convener

It’s with depressing frequency that theoretical claims about making roads safer is used by successive transport conveners as a reason to keep cutting speed limits on Edinburgh roads, even when those roads are not causing problems.

Sounding very like his predecessors going back many years, Cllr Stephen Jenkinson explained the reduction to 30mph on 19 Edinburgh Roads currently with 40mph limits was because “A pedestrian or cyclist has twice the chance of surviving a collision at 30mph compared to 40mph.”

That may be true, but there is no legislating for careless or reckless driving, stupidity or, as is often the case, criminality. So how many fatalities or serious injuries have there been on those roads when drivers were doing a legitimate 30-40mph?

Sir Harry Lauder Road, for example, hasn’t got continuous pavements and is not a pedestrian route. Similarly, the dual carriageway section of Burdiehouse Road is safe for pedestrians because there are hardly any.

For most of the Calder Road and Wester Hailes Road dual carriageways, pedestrians are well away from cars on the other side of wide grass verges or safety barriers, or both.

It’s the same old story of making driving as difficult as possible to force people out of their cars, while loading more responsibility onto an already badly overstretched police force which has far more pressing concerns to deal with than enforcing Edinburgh Council’s relentless persecution of motorists.

The angry public meeting in Portobello last week about extending controlled parking zones shows what can happen when the Labour-led council takes people for fools.