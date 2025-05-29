Sue Webber - The anti-common sense party

Justice secretary Angela Constance. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

As has been so ably shown by its enthusiasm for the extremes of gender recognition reform, the SNP is alarmingly keen to promote the rights of tiny minorities ahead of the vast majority.

The latest is Justice Secretary Angela Constance’s view that violent children are best kept in mainstream education. “Children don’t learn and children don’t change if they are absent from schools or if they are not sighted by services,” she told the BBC’s Sunday Show.

Perhaps, but that ignores the impact of constant disruption on other children’s education and why children from similar backgrounds don’t all behave like that. And it doesn’t address the impact violent bullies have on school life beyond lessons.

“School is often a safer place for many children and our education partners are key in terms of referring children to social services, or indeed raising matters with the police,” she added, just as Aberdeen Council reported a 25 per cent increase in attacks by pupils on teachers, to a staggering 928 in the first three months of 2025.

Meanwhile, her boss, John Swinney says that if children who disrupt bus services are to have their free bus passes withdrawn, then the same sanction should apply to pensioners and the disabled ─ as if that’s an issue. Legislation is needed, he said, which means bus drivers will continue to bear the brunt of juvenile anti-social behaviour while bureaucrats produce a plan.

If there are excuses to get in the way of common sense and action, be sure the SNP will find them.