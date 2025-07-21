Summer events will leave us thunderstruck

Brian Johnson and Angus Young from AC/DC perform at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California in April 2025 (Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

With August just around the corner, the city is set to once again become the world’s stage and play host to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the International Festival, Book Festival, Art Festival, Film Festival, and the iconic Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. With the Fringe alone boasting 3350 shows across 265 venues there will be no shortage of things to see and do.

August will also see Oasis play three gigs at Murrayfield which will see over 200,000 fans descend on the stadium as part of their long-awaited reunion tour. With AC/DC set for their Scottish return the following week, the range of events on offer this summer will leave us “Thunderstruck”.

Of course, our many festivals and events bring significant economic and cultural benefits to the city each year, but they also come at a cost. They require meticulous planning and coordination behind the scenes to limit the inevitable pressure on the city and our residents – and I want to extend my thanks to the many people who are working to ensure that Edinburgh and our world-leading events programme remains safe, inclusive, and successful.

This summer also marks one year until the Edinburgh Visitor Levy comes into effect on July 24, 2026. This will bring tens of millions of pounds to the city, and I’m really pleased to welcome Julie Ashworth to her new role as Chair of the Visitor Levy Forum. The forum will play a key role in advising councillors on how best to deliver this scheme in a way that benefits everyone working in, living in and visiting the city.

With elected members the ultimate decision makers on how funds are spent, this will be an excellent opportunity to invest the proceeds into enhancing and sustaining the things that make Edinburgh the world class place to live and visit that it is.

I recently went along to the launch of the Scran Academy which is a unique café at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People where young people are given jobs and training that will help them to grow their confidence in a real workplace. There are currently six people employed, and many others will benefit from work placements in the future.

The Scran Academy lives the principle that every young person has the potential, and the power, to thrive when given the right support. This is exactly the kind of new approach that we want to champion in Edinburgh, where employability goes hand-in-hand with wellbeing, and where young people are supported not just to work, but to feel happy, valued and confident while doing so.

Finally, I’d like to welcome the acceptance by the trade unions – Unite, GMB and Unison – of a two-year pay deal which recognises the value of colleagues across the council and ensures that people are paid fairly for the work they do. I look forward to seeing this payment reach the pockets of many of the people who provide the services that we all rely on across the city, from those working to keep the streets clean, to the teams responsible for clearing the beach at Portobello, as well as all of our teachers who will soon begin a new year educating children throughout the city. They all play such an important role in making Edinburgh the city that is.