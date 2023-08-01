Sunak has given up on tackling the climate crisis - Angus Robertson
As well as supporting jobs in the region, the project could capture up to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, making it one of the largest CCS projects in the world.
The Scottish Government is committed to working with all on green projects, which is why it were was happy to propose this project with UK Government and industry. Yet, the Scottish Government and wider industry have been waiting too long for the UK Government to uphold its end of the deal. There will be a wide welcome for the belated commitment to do this – better late than never.
But don’t be fooled into thinking Rishi Sunak has had a green epiphany and is now taking the climate crisis seriously.
The Prime Minister has also announced over 100 new licenses for oil exploration. We know that we must begin to wrap up oil exploration if we are to tackle the climate crisis, rather than ramp it up.
Furthermore, overnight, the UK Government let it slip that they are watering down international pledges to limit carbon emissions, making it cheaper for industry to pollute in Britain compared with the European Union.
It is plain to see that Sunak is not committed to tackling the climate crisis. The country and the climate cannot afford to have him anywhere near government.