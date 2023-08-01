Sunak has given up on tackling the climate crisis - Angus Robertson

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to the media during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, for the announcement of further measures to protect the UK's long-term energy security. Picture date: Monday July 31, 2023. PA Photo. The Prime Minister is expected to announce millions of pounds in funding for the Acorn carbon capture project, a joint venture between Shell UK and other companies, and confirm plans to issue new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. See PA story POLITICS Energy. Photo credit should read: Euan Duff/PA Wire

As well as supporting jobs in the region, the project could capture up to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, making it one of the largest CCS projects in the world.

The Scottish Government is committed to working with all on green projects, which is why it were was happy to propose this project with UK Government and industry. Yet, the Scottish Government and wider industry have been waiting too long for the UK Government to uphold its end of the deal. There will be a wide welcome for the belated commitment to do this – better late than never.

But don’t be fooled into thinking Rishi Sunak has had a green epiphany and is now taking the climate crisis seriously.

The Prime Minister has also announced over 100 new licenses for oil exploration. We know that we must begin to wrap up oil exploration if we are to tackle the climate crisis, rather than ramp it up.

Furthermore, overnight, the UK Government let it slip that they are watering down international pledges to limit carbon emissions, making it cheaper for industry to pollute in Britain compared with the European Union.