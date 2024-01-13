Sunak’s jacket is off as general election fever heats up - Vladimir McTavish

​​We’re barely into January and election fever is heating up already.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a PM Connect event in Accrington, Lancashire. Sunak is facing yet another by-election following the resignation of former Tory energy minister Chris Skidmore over the issuing of new oil and gas licences. Picture: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Even though nobody knows when the general election will take place, there is no doubt that the gloves are off in the 2024 campaign. Or in Rishi Sunak’s case, the jacket is off.

Any time the Prime Minister does one of his cringingly awkward meet-the-people events, he always appears in his shirt sleeves.

I assume this is meant to convey some hidden meaning like “I’m rolling my sleeves up and ready for business” or “The jacket’s off, come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough.” In reality, it just makes him look stupid.

Last week, he was doing a question and answer session in some place like Accrington. These events are obviously staged and totally non-spontaneous. Nobody asked the obvious question “Where’s your coat, mate? Are you mental or what? It’s January, you daft muppet!”

Entering the fray on the same day, Keir Starmer demanded an immediate election and accused Sunak of “squatting in Downing Street”. This is almost certainly true.

Let’s face it, regardless of wealth or social status, we all have to go at least once a day. And most of us prefer to do it at home.

Although I’m not sure why Starmer thought the PM’s bodily functions were in any way relevant. I’m sure the great British public have much more pressing issues they would like put to the vote.

There is little doubt, however, that the lavatory in Downing Street has been a pretty busy place since the Prime Minister made his five pledges to the nation this time last year.

Virtually all of those promises have been flushed down the pan over the last twelve months. Apart from his vow to Stop The Boats, which is currently causing a very unpleasant blockage just below the U-bend.

Sunak still claims he’s the candidate for Change. “Change into your jacket, Shorty” someone should suggest to him at his next “public” appearance.

The PM says a Labour government would take us “back to Square One”. Quite what he meant by “Square One” is unclear. But if he meant 2010, I’m sure most people would leap at the chance to go back there.

Remember Square One? That’s the place where nobody has to go to the food bank.

Actually, I think Labour should adopt it as their campaign slogan. “Vote Labour - Taking Britain Back To Square One”. I’d vote for that.

Of course, nobody knows when this much-argued-over general election is actually going to happen. Unless they’re Emily Thornberry.

She’s that patronising member of the Shadow Cabinet, with the highly punchable face, who always looks inordinately pleased with herself whenever she appears on Question Time.

She has claimed that a May election was “the worst kept secret in parliament”. Thus managing to be both smug and wrong at the same time. Because we’re now told it will be in the second half of the year.

I guess Rishi will go to the country when he thinks he has the best chance of winning.

The trouble with that plan is that his best chance of winning was 18 months ago.