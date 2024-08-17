Sunday definitely not the quiet day of the week on the trains - Kevin Buckle

Since the introduction of a new timetable with a reduced service which allows for the shortage of crew, things have deteriorated rapidly, says Kevin Buckle

Ever since I started getting the train into work using the Dunblane line things have been a lot more reliable than getting in from West Lothian on the X28 bus or the Glasgow Central via Shotts train.

However since a new timetable has been introduced with a reduced service which allows for the shortage of crew things have deteriorated rapidly.

The strangest thing is that this new timetable, which was touted as factoring in cancellations so would therefore be reliable, in my experience has had more cancellations than when there was a full timetable in operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things came to a head last Sunday when I checked and there was no train from Larbert until after 1pm. As I was opening the shop this was clearly no use at all so I went for Plan B which is to go to Falkirk High where at least the 10.22 would get me there in time to open at 11.

Things looked ominous as I arrived as there were a lot of people standing outside the station entrance on their phones which is never a good sign. Sure enough the train had been cancelled and we were reminded every ten minutes that this was because of a lack of train crew.

The next train would be in an hour and gradually the platform filled up until there were more than a hundred people at the station. At this point it is clear that if this has happened further down the line I might be lucky to get on at all.

I was surprised at the number of European families there were all with cases and wanting to get to Edinburgh. Some from what I heard had connections to trains down south while others were planning to stay in Edinburgh or travel on to hotels on the outskirts. I could know all this as after searching their phones they would in the end ask those standing nearby what was happening and look for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were of course a fair number of festival-goers but also a very noticeable amount of football supporters as Hibs were playing Celtic at 12.30. Even if all went well and they actually managed to get on the next train this only gave them 30 minutes to get to the ground.

The train arrived on time and I managed to squeeze into the second carriage but by the time we reached Polmont the next stop there was no space at all. Two fans did manage to squeeze on with one shouting “I’m really thin honest” while all the others behind him gave up and ran to see if any other carriages had space. As the train pulled out I could see a lot of people still on the platform I imagine mostly having failed to get on.

By Linlithgow it was clear nobody was getting into my carriage and again going by the numbers left standing as we left that was true of all the carriages. Coming back my train was 6.36pm and luckily I checked a couple of hours before as it was cancelled but a train an hour earlier not on the new timetable had been reinstated.

All in all it was obvious there had been a massive miscalculation that Sunday is the quiet day of the week.