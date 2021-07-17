Why fly all the way to Benidorm when Newhaven is close at hand? (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA)

We'd considered a staycation and looked at motorhomes; however, my driving is questionable and Mr Hayley drives like a district nurse so we'd be a moving hazard.

With huge cravings for some heat on my bones, I dreamt of swimming outside whilst eyeing up ice cream.

My daydreaming consisted of me sleeping on a pool lounger, ordering table service and relaxing, whilst the kids played in a mini-park next to me. I stopped in my tracks.

I'd just had a hallelujah moment. All of these things are in my gym! Packing a bag quicker than you can say sun cream, I was pulling up outside my gym in Newhaven with the boys wearing their swim goggles.

It was 26 degrees, the outdoor pool was glistening in the sun and there were loungers galore! Not like the days when you had to go throw a towel on them at 7am to stop the other tourists hogging them.

How had I not thought about doing this earlier in the holidays? We drank strawberry lemonade, napped on the loungers and splashed in the water.

Who knew Newhaven would have made it to my top list for a holiday spot this year? And I'm not kidding! So if you're struggling with the thought of spending thousands on a Ryanair flight to Benidorm, there are some really nice alternatives much closer to home. If the sun’s out, I'll be there basking in the glorious ‘sunshine on Leith’ or, should I say, Newhaven.

