Support for culture is music to my ears - Ian Murray

Big Noise participants perform at Wester Hailes

Organisations across Edinburgh are doing incredible work to make culture more accessible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One such charity is Sistema Scotland, which runs a pioneering music and social change programme that introduces children to music lessons, while also providing nurturing support to help them fulfil their potential and reach their goals.

Last week I went to see one of its Big Noise programmes in Canal View Primary School in Wester Hailes. It brought back a flood of memories as I went to a nearby primary school as a child, and Canal View was our rival (called Hailesland back then).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I’ve always held the belief that anyone growing up in Wester Hailes should shoot for their dreams. And Big Noise, which has been running for three years in Edinburgh now, helps with that. It sees children and young people learn music after school, creating a community orchestra which supports them in gaining vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, teamwork and aspiration.

Big Noise Wester Hailes already reaches more than 550 children a week, working in partnership with the city council and Clovenstone, Canal View and Sighthill primary schools.

The programme is designed to strengthen the communities where it is based, developing relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to working together while tackling inequalities for the long term.

As someone who knows Wester Hailes well, I’m incredibly proud to see such positive investment in these young people, equipping them with vital life skills that will serve them well beyond the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sistema Scotland’s ‘more than music’ approach is bearing fruit, with those who joined as primary school pupils in other parts of the country moving into work, study and other positive destinations. That is the bright future for the next generation in Wester Hailes thanks to the Big Noise programme.

If it can be half as successful as their flagship and most famous programme in Raploch, Stirling then it will transform many young lives.

In other culture-related news, last week I was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of the recently renovated Filmhouse, which is set to reopen after closing suddenly in 2022.

Following a tour of the refurbished space, I was delighted to sit down with the team and discuss their plans for the venue. Theirs is a truly inspiring story driven by passion, determination and vision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All those involved in the “Open the Doors” campaign deserve our greatest thanks for saving one of Edinburgh’s cultural mainstays and one of the global film industry’s most important venues.

It’s been achieved with support from over 3000 crowd funders, trusts and £1.5 million in funding from the UK Government. We’re serious about delivering for Scotland’s cultural industries and we’re prepared to back that commitment up with investment.

When it re-opens go and see it and thank you to everyone involved in achieving their dream.

I want to see the arts in Scotland thrive, which is why we’re also in talks with the organisers of Edinburgh’s festivals about how we can help them develop. As a government we’re very passionate about promoting Scotland’s reputation across the world; helping these world-renowned festivals flourish is a key part of delivering my Scotland Office Brand Scotland mission.

Ian Murray MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland