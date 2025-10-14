Support for future of Palestine - Angus Robertson

At SNP conference, members agreed a motion supporting the people of Palestine and expressing solidarity with participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The international flotilla drew attention to the humanitarian situation and advocated for lawful access for humanitarian assistance. We heard from Sid Khan, a Scottish flotilla participant, who told of his illegal captivity by Israeli forces following IDF interception of the flotilla.

Delegates supported a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access and progress towards a negotiated two-state outcome.

The SNP conference was also privileged to hear from Palestinian Ambassador, Husam Zomlot, who set out the case for renewed international engagement and support for Palestinian statehood following the implementation of the peace plan.

Scotland’s role in support of the Palestinian people has been practical as well as principled. The Scottish Government has provided £1.3 million in humanitarian support for Gaza and the wider region, including £750,000 for essential food, water, shelter and medical supplies. These commitments align with Scotland’s record of constructive internationalism and partnership with reputable agencies delivering aid on the ground.

In early September, the Scottish Parliament debated and supported recognition of the State of Palestine. The decision reflected a broad view that self-determination and security for both peoples are necessary for lasting stability.

As Ambassador Zomlot outlined, the next steps are straightforward, though challenging. Work with partners to sustain the peace agreement and ceasefire, ensure release of all hostages, accelerate humanitarian delivery, and support reconstruction.

Scotland will support these aims and a peaceful future for both Palestine and Israel.