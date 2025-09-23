Support for the cost of living - Angus Robertson

My next cost of living support event will take place this Friday at the Crannie Community Hub, 9 Cranston Street, Edinburgh.

It follows similar events I have hosted across where constituents have been able to access information about help available to them.

At previous sessions, residents have found out about social security payments they were entitled to but had not claimed; advice on renters rights; energy saving schemes; and other forms of support.

For many, the benefit has been in speaking directly with organisations that can provide guidance. These events are open to all, and I would encourage anyone to come along, even if only to share a cup of tea or coffee with fellow constituents and to raise issues with my team and me directly.

Friday’s event will bring together partners working across the city to support households during the cost-of-living crisis. By having information points and advice in one place, it is easier for people to see what help is available and how to access it.

I look forward to meeting those who attend and to hearing views about both the cost of living and other issues affecting our community.

The SNP Government has made addressing the cost-of-living crisis a clear priority. The First Minister has launched the cost-of-living guarantee, which brings together measures to help households with energy costs, childcare and social security support. Constituency events are one of the ways we can ensure that help is reaching people where it is most needed.