Supporting artists who bring Fringe magic to our city

With just under a month to go, spring is right around the corner – it’ll soon be time to say goodbye to fan heaters and big sweaters and hello to the warmth of sunshine.

As soon as the first glimpse of spring appears, so does my excitement for the Fringe. Our first batch of shows go on sale, the team expands with more wonderful staff, and we get even further into the thick of planning what will be another unforgettable festival season.

This year, one hot topic of conversation around Fringe operations and Edinburgh in general is the rising cost of accommodation. Whether you’re an Edinburgh resident, venue, performer or even a festival goer, it’s impossible to ignore. Just last week the US Department of State ranked the Capital as the most expensive city to stay in the world during Fringe season. While I’m not sure that’s entirely true, there’s no denying that accommodation costs are definitely an issue, one we’ve been grappling with for years now.

But there are alternatives, and that’s why we’re actively pushing for wider discussions on how to tackle this challenge. We want to make sure that performers from around the world can still bring their tremendous talents to our stages, and a big part of that is ensuring they have somewhere to stay. After all, without performers, there is no festival. They are the heartbeat that keeps the festival going, drawing in audiences and bringing Fringe magic to our venues.

We introduced our Support the Artist scheme a couple of years ago at Gilded Balloon. It’s one of the ways in which we support performers coming to perform at the festival, and we’re developing it further this year to raise even more money that will go into artists’ pockets.

As we look ahead to the coming months, I’m reminded of one of my favourite quotes by Leonard Cohen: “There is a crack in everything, that’s how the light gets in.” Edinburgh may have a few flaws, but no one can deny its impact on the world, in particular the festival industry. It is a hub of history, creativity and expression and we must embrace that. Edinburgh is not broken, and we must protect it while we continue to address the cracks, because like the sun breaking on a spring afternoon, the light will always find its way through.