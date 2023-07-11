News you can trust since 1873
Supporting Scotland’s communities out of poverty - Foysol Choudhury

The cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated poverty for many households across Edinburgh. Not only is poverty rife but it disproportionately affects some groups more.
By Foysol Choudhury
Published 11th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Edinburgh Council’s Impact of Poverty on Women and Girls report highlights that women are more likely to experience poverty more deeply than men across Scotland. Organisations have also identified the disproportionate impact of poverty on ethnic minorities and have developed community initiatives to tackle this.

Edinburgh & Lothians Regional Equality Council, which I chair, developed the Food Support program to bridge the gap between BAME communities and access to food services, collaborating with FareShare and diverting approximately 47,520 kg of food waste from landfills and towards communities.

Elsewhere in Edinburgh, more groups support those in food poverty, including the Edinburgh Food Project and Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts. Across the city, staff and volunteers dedicate their time to food collection and distribution.

This show of community support is fantastic. However, these initiatives should not have to exist as a stop gap because of insufficient Government policy.

Scotland should ensure a Minimum Income Guarantee, access to well-paid jobs, affordable housing and a strong social security system when it’s needed.

All this could support household finances, to help fight poverty. This must happen at the same time as work to de-root the structural inequalities.

