Sure Scotland will rejoin EU - Angus Robertson
Unquestionably, and in spite of the UK’s tragic exit, the European Union (EU) remains the multinational institution in which nations can work together. It is heartening to see plans for expansion being discussed in greater detail.
As Austria’s foreign minister, Alexander Schallenberg said: “This is now the moment to be bold and to change our approach to enlargement — to get the six Western Balkan countries (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia) each and every one of them; and Ukraine and Moldova, clearly into our family.”
French Europe Minister Laurence Boone said a “consistent message” about joining the EU should be sent to candidate countries, and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz has also often made a pitch for an “enlarged” Europe.
Of course, and as with any multinational institution, differing contexts and competing views and interests mean compromise is necessary for success. But the EU is the shining example of how coming together to face off tyranny and to grow peace, prosperity, and democracy is more important than trying to do so alone.
In future, I am sure Scotland will rejoin the European Union not only because doing so will better serve our own interests, but because we are aligned with and can play a vital role in promoting the positive values and aims of the EU.