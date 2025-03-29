Surprisingly painless return to scene of traumatic teenage nightmares

Schooldays were not 'the happiest of my life', says Vladimir Mctavish (Picture: Adobe)

Last Friday, I did something which my 17-year-old self would have considered impossible. I went back to visit my old school. One of my former classmates invited me to a reunion, marking 50 years since we left.

While revisiting the scene of many traumatic teenage nightmares was daunting, I was looking forward to meeting up with some old pals. I was popular at school. Too popular. That’s why I was never out of trouble. It’s one of the occupational hazards of being the class clown.

As I walked through the doors of the pub where we’d arranged to meet, I saw a bunch of white-haired guys, some with familiar faces and some I hardly recognised. One or two of them had let themselves go big style. One bloke’s bladder was not up to the five minute walk to our next watering hole and he had to disappear up a back lane to have a pee.

It was good to catch up and find what people were doing. Some had gone on to have pretty impressive careers in law, finance, the police and academia. Only one of us ended up doing stand-up comedy. No one seemed in the least bit surprised that I ended up in my chosen profession. Although one teacher, now presumably long dead, once wrote on an end-of-term report card, “He will never earn his living as a comedian”.

It wasn’t just my classmates who had changed. The school itself was barely recognisable from the dark, forbidding punishment block of the 1970s. Some of the kids appeared to be having fun. That would have earned them six of the belt back in the day.

As we were leaving, I was surprisingly able to get out at the same time as all my friends. Because that seldom happened during my school career. I actually left school with a surplus amount of detention classes. There simply were not enough hours left in the final week of the summer term for me to serve all of those extra periods of punishment.

I half-expected the ghost of the old deputy head to appear to make me stay back for an extra hour. Schooldays were not “the happiest of my life”. But revisiting the place was surprisingly painless.