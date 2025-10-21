Surveys show Edinburgh is now an even better place to live - Donald Anderson

Edinburgh rose seven places to rank second in the UK behind York in the Demos-PwC Good Growth for Cities Index

I do like a good survey. Recently Price Waterhouse Coopers published its ‘Good Growth for Cities’ survey. The survey looks at a wide range of indicators including jobs, incomes, housing and issues like work-life-balance.

Edinburgh does astonishingly well on work life balance. Overall Edinburgh climbed seven places this year to come second in the UK just behind York.

The survey covers the Edinburgh ‘travel to work area’, an area including Midlothian, East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and weirdly South Lanarkshire. It does not include West Lothian or Fife. The data is produced by the Office for National Statistics and for whatever reason the ONS includes South Lanarkshire – go figure!

Edinburgh’s bounce is down to the growing strength of our economy, which is measured in terms of economic output per head. That output has recently overtaken London’s, which for a small city on the northern fringes of Europe is remarkable. Indeed, Edinburgh’s economic growth significantly outstrips Scotland’s.

Other recent surveys make good reading too, not least that of the travellers ‘Bible’, Conde Nast Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Edinburgh always places highly, and this year is just behind Glasgow. Glasgow’s performance is great news too.

The strength of Edinburgh’s tourism industry shows in the strength of our hotels in the survey. Eight of the top 20 ranked UK hotels are in Edinburgh, with new hotels such as the Gleneagles Townhouse, 100 Princes Street and the Virgin Hotels Edinburgh alongside the traditionally strong performers like the Balmoral, the Caledonian, the George and Prestonfield House. Leading the Edinburgh field is James Thomson’s small but wonderful, The Witchery.

So, what do all these survey’s actually mean and how significant are they in what is the city’s 900th year. Well basically, no generation of Edinburgh residents have lived longer, healthier and wealthier lives with more opportunity than people now living in the city.

Does that mean everyone’s doing fine? Well no. Too many still struggle in the city. As council Leader Jane Meagher highlighted just last week, one in five of the city’s children live in ‘relative poverty’. That’s way better than absolute poverty, which we no longer measure, but it’s a challenge that needs to be addressed.

Later this month the Edinburgh Poverty Commission publishes a follow up to its influential report published in 2020. That report highlighted housing costs as a key driver of poverty in the city and we can expect to hear how poverty has changed and whether the city is moving towards it’s target of ending poverty in the city by 2030.

Tackling poverty is a huge challenge. People in Edinburgh are better off, which is a cause for celebration, but of course the fact that residents in the city are better off than other parts of the country is scant comfort if you’re struggling to make ends meet, and of course too many lives are destroyed by drug and alcohol abuse.

The juxtaposition of Edinburgh’s wealth and poverty in close proximity is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to tackle it.

All the surveys do signal success – and the problems of success are always easier to manage than the problems of failure, but our success should be measured by how well all of our residents are doing, and not just those who have the most.