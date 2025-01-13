Susan Dalgety: And the winner of the red pepper top shopper award is  . . . me

Former Lord Provost Eric Milligan

Slightly belated congratulations to all the Edinburgh and Lothian folk who were recognised in the New Year’s Honours list. Each and every one of you deserved your award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mine is clearly still in the post, but I am sure one day I will get the magic envelope which I can then turn down, like my hero David Bowie. When asked why he refused a knighthood in 2003, he said: “I seriously don’t know what it’s for. It’s not what I spent my life working for.”

And local hero, former Lord Provost Eric Milligan, snubbed the then Tory Prime Minister John Major when he offered him a CBE. Milligan said at the time: “The only thing I would accept from the Conservatives is their resignation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while I may have a long, a very long wait for my gong, I did get a rather unexpected accolade from my regular supermarket. Apparently I am the number one buyer of jars of Polish red peppers in Scotland.

“Nobody bought more than you in 2024” said the email that I received last week, which also detailed how much I had saved using my loyalty card – a whopping £329.26.

And my top three purchases for the year were eggs, tinned tomatoes and crisps. Wine is not included in their calculations, I presume because they want to promote responsible drinking – otherwise Malbec would have been number one, two and three on my chart.

This use of data is good fun, but while I was amused at being the nation’s top buyer of red peppers, it did bring home to me how much my supermarket – and all the other retailers whose loyalty cards I use – know about me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My personal habits are now stored in a giant data centre somewhere, to be called up every time a retailer wants to sell me something. Who needs market research when you can track every purchase?

On balance, I think retailers holding data about me is a good thing. In fact, I would love it if the government produced an app where I could store all my key information from my passport to my medical records.

And why can’t I get my bus pass on my phone? I have a travel wallet ready and waiting.