Susan isn’t sitting on the fence over support for Palestinians- Vladimir McTavish

Susam Riddell at the Hot Water Comedy Club

With only a week to go until the start of this year’s Fringe, there is no such thing as bad publicity. Comedians will do anything for a few column inches at this time of year. However, nobody has ever planned to find themselves up in court on a terrorism charge.

But that is what happened to a friend of mine, Glaswegian stand-up Susan Riddell on Monday. Last weekend, along with two others, she allegedly drove a van into the fence of arms manufacturer Leonardo in North Edinburgh, in protest against Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

The company, formerly BAE Systems, has been alleged to be supplying weapons to the Israeli Defence Force.

Susan has been charged with malicious mischief and contravening the Road Traffic Act. However, as this could be interpreted as supporting Palestine Action, she is also charged under the UK Government’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Photographs of the incident are on the BBC News website. The van has crashed into the perimeter fence of the Leonardo complex from the next door car park at Morrison’s on Ferry Road. One panel of the fence has been slightly dislodged. We all remember the images of the bodged attack on Glasgow Airport from 2007. A car rammed into the front of the terminal building at high speed and burst into flames, engulfing the driver in fire, only for the guy to be dragged out of the inferno and given a sound kicking. That was a terrorist incident.

Susan’s incident took place next the Click & Collect pick-up point. I’d be willing to bet more damage has been done to that fence by careless drivers. This is not so much taking a sledgehammer to break a nut as taking a pneumatic drill to open a pistachio.

Riddell has now had to cancel her Fringe show, due to her bail conditions preventing her from entering Edinburgh. Did the judge think she was planning on driving into another fence? In Edinburgh during the festival, where hour-long traffic jams are the norm?

She may have had to cancel her 2025 Fringe, but Susan Riddell has one hell of a story to tell next year. That show has already written itself. Personally, I will drive through a fence to see it.