This week I shall be 66 years old. The state pension hoarding trolls will be forced to release their grasp. Funds beyond the wildest dreams of avarice will avalanche into my account.

What madness shall I get up to? A run to the casinos of Monaco, charter a private jet to San Tropez or order up that luxury yacht? Nah. For one thing, all that seems a tad tiring. Second, let's get real here. We’re looking at afternoon tea in Aberlady money here, not fine dining at the Ritz.

Way, way back I remember getting my first pay slip. My dad said, never look at the top line, hen, just keep your eyes on the bottom. That’s yours.

Being young and very stupid, I did look and did kick off most royally about what I thought were the harsh deductions from my money. Why, I argued, think of the good I could do with that cash. I’d be a one-woman retail boom in Top Shop, Boots and Miss Selfridge. I believe I used the term ‘protection racket.’

Ah, he said, one day, you’ll be glad of those deductions. He was right. Had I been given the choice back then, I’d have taken all my money and galloped into the open doors of sellers of tat, fashion and short-term fun. Not a penny paid away for the day when I didn’t get a payslip.

It was a kind of protection racket. I needed protection from myself. When you’re young and can still fit into that pricey outfit in a Dorothy Perkins window, old age and the need instead for comfy slippers and the money to afford them are very far away.

So now I’ve lived long enough to get that money back. Well, some of it at least. Seems to me I paid a lot in over a long time, and I did have to wait a tad longer, but here it is. Now I can be that one-woman retail boom.

I’ll start at Leith Gala Day on the Links tomorrow. Stall holders, get ready for the high roller! Get your best soap, fudge and knick-knacks on display.