Susan Morrison: Welcome to Susan’s soup kitchen – bring your own wine

Fine words may butter no parsnips when it comes to making soup

Probably the best word to use about my cooking is ‘avoid’. Never got the hang of it. Left to my own devices I’d probably subsist on toast and Marmite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearly this would be unhealthy, so to ward off scurvy I’d pop another slice of lime in my G&T.

Dinner parties were literally off the table, although I did try, a long time ago. I quickly discovered that marinating everything in copious amounts of wine was a splendid idea. Particularly the guests. As I grew older I realised that M&S and Waitrose were created for evenings like this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essentially I am kitchen-blind. Despite this, I can make soup. Well, there’s not a lot to go wrong with a stock cube, some vegetables and a mug of lentils.

I did read a recipe once that called for ‘leftover wine’. Whoah, I thought. Not familiar with that concept. Don’t even know where I could get wine labelled ‘left over’. I’ve never seen it.

Parsnip soup, now, even I can handle that. Peel, boil, simmer, blend. Serve with bread. Bingo. It's a soup that matches autumn, and so when I spotted parsnips in Asda, my hand itched for the hand-held blender.

The pre-packed ones were the skinny minnies, destined for those show-offs who serve them roasted in honey. But lolling loosely about above them were the right sort of parsnips - big, blousy and chunky. They had a bad girl ‘let’s make soup’ attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naturally I avoid using unnecessary packaging, mainly to stop the baleful image of a disapproving Greta Thurnberg popping into my head. I’m usually ready to flourish my re-usable net bag at a moment's notice, but I didn’t have one with me. I’m happy to buy one. They come in handy. Most supermarkets now have re-usable or even compostable bags.

Actually, I was mildly relieved my parsnips hadn’t qualified for the plastic wrapping. Swish though that branded bagging looked, it was making the superskinnies sweat like Ray Winstone in a sauna. Seriously soggy looking, to my inexpert eye.

I’d have to avail myself of a wee bag. Don’t tell Greta. But alas, for reasons which no-one could quite explain, vegetables were being sold loose, but nothing to carry them was provided, be that reusable, compostable or netted. The staff were very apologetic, but they didn’t know why.

Still, I thought, these are fine big beasties, I’II just chuck them into the shopping bag. After all, in years gone by, all Scottish veg was carried home in net bags and that included a week's worth of tatties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You have to weigh them to get a label to stick on to the non-existent bag. I improvised and stuck it on the biggest parsnip. Sadly, the self-service system threw a complete fit when confronted by a label-sporting unbagged parsnip. The unexpected item never made it out of the bagging area. Well, it wasn’t bagged.

This disappointed Soup Dragon returned the parsnips to the shelves. They may loll there still. Somewhere in head office, an executive may be wondering why his loose parsnips aren’t selling.

Or more sinisterly, they took a decision to keep me out of the kitchen. Very wise, I suppose. Bought a can of Cream of Tomato instead. Heating up I can do.