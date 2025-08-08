Susan Morrison: Why I’m getting into a lather over greasy bus windows

Brylcreemed windows is not a good look

Well, now that Storm Floris has passed it looks like the temperat-ures have started to rise again, just in time for Storm Oasis to hit us.

We’re heading into a perfect storm of bodies, heat and public transport, so can I make a plea now. Please, people, buy and use deodorant. The past few days on buses and trams have had me longing to bring back the sort of perfumed pomander seen in the stinky streets of 16th century London.

Marcel Proust’s memory was jogged by the taste of a wee cake, but the reek of fellow travellers has brutally triggered mine back to the 1970s. Back then, we had to be introduced to the concept of anti-social reekiness. Adverts appeared on television warning us about ‘BO’. Body odour, for those too young to remember. It was a crime against humanity that even your best friend might not tell you about, and trust me, many were guilty.

This was a time when Monday’s school shirt still did duty on Wednesday. If the collar wasn’t too grimy, you could get another day out of it. I have told this tale to young people of my acquaintance who live in a permanent fug of freshly laundered clothes, shower steam, body sprays and deodorants. They needed therapy.

It doesn’t take much time to have a quick squirt under the pits. If possible, avail yourself of a shower, and while you’re at it, wash your hair.

I’ve no idea quite why this has become a recent thing on the inside of the windows of Lothian buses, but seldom do I sit down now without a great greasy stain spread across the glass beside me.

Of course, it might not be oily unwashed hair that’s doing it. It could be tired rock-a-billy tribute lads smearing the windows by resting Brylcreemed heads against them. In which case, when Oasis meets the tourists, meets the heat, meets the fringe, those boys are just going to melt into a greasy puddle.

If travelling by our busy buses and trams, don’t commit the BO crime. Have a scoosh, have a wash and keep bus windows grease-free.