Hayley and Mr Hayley in their younger days

Even a year into him being in the shop, it still smelled amazing. When he'd come home, his shirt would have a whiff of bath bomb, his hair a tinge of snowfairy dust and his aura sparkled of glitter. I loved it. It's the best he's ever smelt!

Well, now I have this lovely smell wafting throughout our home as my Lush advent calendar sits on the bathroom shelf. Instead of wiring into the kids’ chocolate advent calendars, I'm opening something a bit more soothing for the soul, so I can also smell nice too.

But seriously, they've really knocked it out the park as far as advent calendars go. Always a fan of the cruelty-free life, I'm pleased to see its vegan friendly.

I'm also loving that Lush are supporting neurodiversity in adults as the entire box design was created by Arthouse Unlimited. If you haven't heart of them, they're a charity presenting the artistic talents of adults living with complex neurodiverse and physical support needs – what a great design, guys!

Showing that a neurodiverse brain is massively creative, the bright, multicoloured box has been beautifully done. I'll be cherishing it for a long time to come and turning it into a memory box. I might even dig out some old pictures of Mr Hayley and I, back when he worked in the travel agents.