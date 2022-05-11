Tackling antisocial behaviour is a big policing priority - CI Mark Hamilton

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

I am really pleased with all the hard work that has been going on in the area, not just by the Police but also by our partners from Fire Service, Edinburgh Council and local Housing Associations, to name but a few.

We continue to listen to community concerns and have responded to complaints around antisocial behaviour in Sighthill Park and Broomhouse along with motorcycles being ridden dangerously in local parks. These behaviours are unacceptable and also extremely dangerous leaving those who wish to use parks at risk. Operation Pillar is our partnership response to combat these issues and officers have been conducting increased uniformed and plain clothes patrols in effort to deter these behaviours. We have also made use of our own off-Road Motorcycle Team ‘Operation Orbit’, who have been carrying additional patrols.

I am pleased to say that the hard work has paid off and officers recently stopped two people driving off-road motorcycles in an antisocial manner, which led to both bikes being seized and the riders being charged with various offences. We will continue to respond to any information around people recklessly using motorcycles and take action when anyone is apprehended or identified.

As the weather improves we are seeing more people enjoying the beautiful countryside of the Pentland hills, which we are fortunate to have on our doorstep. However, we also have an obligation to enjoy the area responsibly and respect those who live and work in the countryside. With lambing season upon us we recently ran Operation Harefield along with our colleagues from Edinburgh Parks Ranger Service. Patrols were carried out and dog owners were engaged with and reminded of their obligations to keep their pets under control, particularly in lambing season. The vast majority of dog owners do take responsibility for their animals and I am pleased to say that this year we saw a reduction in reports of livestock worrying.

Going into summer you can expect to see more patrols of the Pentlands around wild camping, associated antisocial behaviour and alcohol consumption.

The Community Alcohol Partnership is an important collaboration in reducing alcohol related disorder and violence while also encouraging responsible drinking. Responding to issues around youth antisocial behaviour and community concerns around some licensed premises we have a week of action planned later in May. This will include engaging with off-sales premises to encourage ‘Challenge 25’ and deterring proxy purchasing of alcohol for youths. In addition, pubs will be visited to ensure they are complying with their licenses and also offer that local support to staff. So, if you see any of the local team in a shop or a pub, please take chance to speak with them and say hello.

Tackling these issues is priority and I believe that by working collaboratively we will make a positive impact.