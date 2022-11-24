Take solace from Kevin Quantum’s magic festival - Karen Koren

Kevin Quantum returns with his magic winter festival

Compering will be Amy Matthews, seen on BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad and regular panelist on Breaking the News. Matthew’s guests include Liam Farrelly, a 21year old up and coming comedian from Paisley, Tom Whiston a newcomer to Scotland’s alternative comedy and poetry circuit and another exciting newcomer Amanda Hursey. Headlining the evening is Larry Dean of whom Michael McIntyre said, “There is no doubt about it, this guy is hilarious. Sensational.” It’s going to be a great night out – pop down.

Magician and illusionist Kevin Quantum was one of Gilded Balloon’s successful shows at the Festival this August. Kevin has worked with the Gilded Balloon over many years and conceived the Edinburgh International Magic Festival in 2010. Though he has moved the Festival to different times of the years, it is now firmly fixed between Christmas and New Year.

Edinburgh International Magic Festival is an annual arts festival that promotes magic as an art form and celebrates the limitless possibilities of human imagination. Every year this week-long festival attracts over 10,000 people at 80 different events across the city from free installations to the world-class Gala shows. The programme is balanced to reflect the best and most exciting magic from around the world alongside the very best in home grown work, aiming to amaze, inspire, provoke and entertain. The Festival is also producing new work which celebrates Edinburgh’s unique historic environment and cultural heritage in an exciting way.