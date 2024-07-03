Take some advice from Monty Python and always look on the bright side of life - Steve Cardownie

We must take some advice from the Monty Python team and always look on the bright side of life, says Steve Cardownie

A couple of columns ago I wrote about how good it was to live in Edinburgh. Of course, the city is not without its critics, and I readily concede that there are undoubtedly matters that need to be addressed – the lack of affordable housing for one – but all in all, there is much to be cheerful about.

Yesterday’s Evening News reported that the tourist organisation VisitScotland in a survey of visitors in 2023, found that 48 per cent of respondents visiting Scotland for the first time paid a visit to the capital, aptly demonstrating that the city is more than a wee bit special.

It also shows that 61 per cent visited a castle or historic property and, tellingly (given the current funding crisis currently being experienced within the city’s cultural sector and which was also extensively reported on in yesterday’s Evening News) almost half visited a museum or art gallery.

Theatres, cinemas, restaurants and pubs, as well as our parks and open spaces, such as Arthur’s Seat and Princes Street Gardens, coupled with our free museums and galleries, all add to the city’s popularity with visitors and residents alike.

Festivals and events add to the mix that makes Edinburgh the vibrant city that it is. Around 75 per cent of visitors to the Lothians last year had been to Scotland before so we must be doing something right. The glass is either half full or half empty! For me it is half full and long may it continue!