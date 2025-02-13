Take the chance to represent your community

Val Walker is encouraging all residents to consider standing as a community councillor

It’s been over half a century since community councils came into existence in Scotland in 1973 – and in that time, we’ve seen over 1200 established across the country.

These bodies are groups of residents who are passionate about their communities and play an important role in grassroots democracy.

Here in Edinburgh, the election period for our community councils has begun. Last week nominations opened to stand for election as a community councillor, this closes on February 27. Following that we’ll hold an election only if there are more people nominated than places on the community council.

This is your chance to take a lead in your local area and make your community a better place. From campaigning on key local issues, organising meetings, chairing debates, looking out for vulnerable individuals and groups, to liaising with local and national representatives and much more – the life of a community councillor in the Capital is never ordinary.

I’m continually inspired by the stories I come across of community councils. In Lady Nairne, the Northfield and Willowbrae Community Council worked tirelessly to ensure that a solution was found when the previous 69 supported bus service ceased operations several years ago. Following extensive engagement with ward councillors and council officers a new route was implemented just in time for Christmas last year, which I know was a welcome gift to those residents who had long campaigned for it to be reinstated.

We’ve also seen Longstone Community Council lead a campaign to erect a new bridge to link their community to the Hutchison/Chesser community, as part of a new active travel project. Initially a bridge was not part of these plans but following successful meetings with their ward councillor, Council officers and the developer some £170,000 worth of contributions were earmarked to support the delivery of the bridge. This will now go to consultation as part of the Longstone Link project.

These are just a couple of the many examples of the excellent work community councils are doing across our city every day. I’d encourage all residents to consider standing as a community councillor. From Pilton to Portobello, Muirhouse to Morningside and beyond, Edinburgh draws its strength from its people, and we need their views, ideas and expertise to move forward together.

Find out more about community councils and how to stand for election on our website – ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​www.edinburgh.gov.uk/community-planning/community-councils