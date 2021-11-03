Take up the Challenge to build a net zero Edinburgh - Cammy Day

What can you do to help Edinburgh reach it's net zero target?

But whilst there’s lots of guidance and advice flying around on what actions we should be taking as individuals to help lower greenhouse gases, for many, taking action can feel overwhelming as they don’t know where to start.

That’s why we’ve launched the Net Zero Challenge as a quick and easy way to find out how you can help make a difference and create a cleaner, greener city.

The Challenge is simple. Use one of the many free, online websites or apps to calculate your carbon footprint and find out how much carbon you produce from everyday activities such as eating, shopping and travelling.

By measuring your footprint, you’ll not only gain a good understanding of the impact the different actions you take have on the environment but, most importantly you’ll know exactly where you can make the biggest difference.

Simply then share what you’re doing on social media tagging #MyClimateAction. Or, if social media isn’t your thing, tell your friends and family what changes you’re making to help inspire others to join in.

Because we all have a responsibility to act now and play our part in protecting our city for generations to come. And the faster we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the faster we can reduce the damaging consequences.

Cammy Day is the deputy leader of Edinburgh City Council

We know that making the changes needed to address Edinburgh’s collective emissions will be easier for some people than others, and the council has an important role in supporting everyone to be able to make changes and make sure no one is left behind.

That’s why, although COP26 will be over by the end of next week, our work as a council and as a city will continue.

At the end of the month, we’ll be publishing our final 2030 Climate Strategy for the city and accompanying implementation plan – laying out how we will support and enable the city’s transition to net zero.

Meanwhile, we’re continuing to progress our work on the areas of action identified as having the most impact on Edinburgh’s emissions. These include developing a business case for how all Edinburgh’s citizens will be able to affordably retrofit their homes and supporting the Edinburgh Climate Forum to develop as a space to empower citizens, encourage behaviour change and community activism on climate action.

Edinburgh has a long record of climate action and tackling climate change is an issue that is a key priority for a many of the people in this city.

I know the city will work together over the coming months and years to deliver change at the speed and scale needed and be at the forefront of funding opportunities to invest in change. As this is our city, our planet and our responsibility to tackle climate change together.