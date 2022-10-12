Taking a tough line on firework new offences - Mark Rennie

Superintendent Mark Rennie, Edinburgh Division

Since Monday, it is a criminal offence to purchase fireworks for anyone under the age of 18. This offence is known as proxy purchasing and similar legislation is already in place for purchasing alcohol on behalf of those under the legal age. If you are caught buying fireworks for a person under 18, you will face a £5000 fine, six months in prison or both.

Please do not risk a criminal record and help us keep these dangerous items out of the wrong hands, including those of children.

A new aggravator has also been introduced that will be included in charges brought against anyone responsible for a fireworks-related attack on emergency service personnel. This is a really important legislative change, because, as our Chief Constable has repeatedly stated, the safety of our officers and staff is paramount and facing assault and injury is not simply ‘part of the job’.

Both of these new offences will be enforced by officers throughout Edinburgh during the Bonfire Night period as part of Operation Crackle, our annual policing campaign to tackle disorder and antisocial behaviour on and on the run up to November 5.

Local officers in the Capital will once again be supported by colleagues from a range of national and specialist departments as part of Operation Moonbeam, and more details on this national public order response will be coming in the near future. In the meantime I would ask parents and guardians to have very frank conversations with young people in their care about the risks and consequences they will face, should they become involved in criminal activity involving fireworks.

Looking ahead to next week, Police Scotland will be taking part in a multi-agency exercise in Edinburgh to test the response to a major incident involving hazardous materials. This pre-planned and simulated exercise, takes place from Monday 17 October to Thursday 20.

I would reassure you that while there is no specific threat, the exercise demonstrates our shared multi-agency commitment to test, capture learning and strengthen our response to a major incident, alongside a range of key partners.

It’s important for exercises like this to be as realistic as possible and you will see an increased presence of emergency services and military vehicles within Edinburgh from Monday onwards. However, as further reassurance, those involved in the planning have sought to limit any disruption to people living nearby.

For further information visit the What’s Happening section of our website at www.scotland.police.uk.