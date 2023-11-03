Talking about Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the useless brigade . . . Susan Morrison

​The officers in standard British black-and-white war films usually have posh accents, while the lower ranks run about saying pithy things like ‘blimey’ and ‘strewth’. Working class, y’see. Not trained to lead.

The Covid Inquiry has shown beyond all doubt that Boris Johnson was not up to being Prime Minister. Credit: Mark Hall/PA

Their betters went to Eton and Oxford. They appeared to know what they were doing, until it became abundantly clear that they didn’t. Usually when they all went over top together and got blown to smithereens.

We’re still falling for the officer class con. Down in London, we’re seeing the usual post-disaster pantomime. Covid killed hundreds of thousands, families were ripped apart and the entire country suffered, so naturally we’re having an inquiry.

People with accents so posh they are allowed to counsel the king are asking people with equally posh accents what went wrong. Quite a lot, as it happens.

At the height of the pandemic perhaps we suspected that these boys were not up to the job, but we all hoped that behind the scenes they were working as a team, sorting it out, getting things done.

Instead, sadly, we now know they were simultaneously fighting each other and partying on down while people were being intubated on critical care wards or worse, dying alone without even the comfort of an unmasked human face or a voice unmuffled by a shield. Remember that the next time one of the posh boys talks at the inquiry.

There will be a report, people will express regret. They probably won’t learn the lessons.

Let's never fall for the posh accent again. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson sounded and behaved like a chap entitled to be Prime Minister. In command, decisive, able to get things done. In reality he had the leadership skills of a cornered rat.

Next time something like this hits, let's mutiny against the officer class.

To tackle the next crisis let’s get in a crack team of workers from care homes, councils, teachers and the NHS, heck, chuck in a couple of sweary bin men. People used to working to deadlines and tight budgets and who live in their communities.

We can't do much worse than that useless brigade.