Tartan Army have maintained international reputation for good natured revelry - Steve Cardownie

As the Tartan Army prepares to make its way to next year’s Euros in Germany, it seems that, as predicted, Scotland fans have not been deterred from snapping up tickets with thousands more determined to make the trip, ticketless but undaunted, as they look forward to supporting their national team.

The Tartan Army will look forward to entertaining locals at Euro 2024 with their seemingly never-ending repertoire of rousing songs

I was in Lithuania when Scotland played there, and the city centre streets of Vilnius were packed with partying Scots as the Tartan Army entertained the local populace with their seemingly never-ending repertoire of rousing songs.

When I was there, I was invited to a formal party at the British Embassy where a beaming UK Ambassador told me that another county’s fans had also recently visited Vilnius but that the difference in behaviour between them and the Scots could not have been starker.

Apparently, they had marauded through the city centre, breaking windows, throwing chairs and wrecking local bars. Whereas, in contrast, the Ambassador told me, the only issues that he had to deal with from the estimated 4,500 Scotland fans in the country was that two had lost their passports.

The Tartan Army have maintained an international reputation for good natured revelry and enjoyment and, as a result, have been welcomed by host nations which has extended to Germany itself. However, I do not intend following suit and have started to make plans for a trip to Benidorm to watch the game on the big (huge) screen at The Marina Hotel.