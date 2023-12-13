Tartan Army have maintained international reputation for good natured revelry - Steve Cardownie
I was in Lithuania when Scotland played there, and the city centre streets of Vilnius were packed with partying Scots as the Tartan Army entertained the local populace with their seemingly never-ending repertoire of rousing songs.
When I was there, I was invited to a formal party at the British Embassy where a beaming UK Ambassador told me that another county’s fans had also recently visited Vilnius but that the difference in behaviour between them and the Scots could not have been starker.
Apparently, they had marauded through the city centre, breaking windows, throwing chairs and wrecking local bars. Whereas, in contrast, the Ambassador told me, the only issues that he had to deal with from the estimated 4,500 Scotland fans in the country was that two had lost their passports.
The Tartan Army have maintained an international reputation for good natured revelry and enjoyment and, as a result, have been welcomed by host nations which has extended to Germany itself. However, I do not intend following suit and have started to make plans for a trip to Benidorm to watch the game on the big (huge) screen at The Marina Hotel.
I am in little doubt that I will be joined by throngs of fellow supporters intent on seeing our country qualify for the latter stages of the competition (wishful thinking?) but no matter what I can think of worse places to be, win, lose or draw!