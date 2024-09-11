Tasks for new city transport convener in restoring confidence - Steve Cardownie

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is Edinburgh's new transport convener

As if he needed any reminding, this paper helpfully mapped out some of the issues and problems that will have to be addressed by the city’s new Transport Convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson.

Evening News reporter, Ian Swanson, wrote last week that there were 14 “challenges” facing Cllr Jenkinson including;

7-7-7 bus lanes, which is bound to lead to more protests from motorists as they sit nose to tail in traffic only to see unoccupied bus lanes on their left stretching for miles ahead.

North-South tramline; Battle lines have been drawn and with no possible compromise as to the preferred route, my money is on the cycle lobby losing out and the tram bell will sound down Roseburn way,

The Low Emission Zone is here to stay and is only likely to be extended in future, rather than reduced. Also Controlled Parking Zones will be rolled out throughout the city, no matter if there is local opposition. The council is dead set on imposing its will and after all, there is money to be made here.

Potholes; I’ve left the best until last. With Edinburgh’s roads in such a parlous state it is going to take a great deal of commitment and more importantly, investment to fix this problem.

Although the council has been using a JCB Pothole Pro to speed up improvements in half the time and a quarter of the cost I feel that more than one will be required to make a tangible difference.

Other issues, currently unforeseen will undoubtedly crop up but if Cllr Jenkinson can demonstrate that he is capable of reaching solutions and does not make the same mistakes that some of his predecessors have he might, just might, have public support.

This council has a decent record on consulting the public on major issues but not quite so commendable when it comes down to adopting the conclusions of such consultation exercises.

Cllr Jenkinson could restore some public confidence on this process if he is prepared to listen and act on the outcomes and not treat public opinion with contempt.