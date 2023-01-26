Tasty addition to Edinburgh’s restaurant scene - Fiona Duff

Stuart Hunter, Cameron Taylor and Murray Ainslie outside trhe Black Grape

So anyway, you can imagine how excited I was to receive an invitation to a party to launch a new restaurant on Cannongate – the Black Grape – tonight.

However, there was a slight problem in that this column appears on a Thursday and so wouldn’t be able to tell you all about it.

As it happens a friend asked if I wanted to meet for lunch last Saturday and chose the Black Grape – she is the sort of person who keeps her ear to the ground when it comes to new places to eat.

Well, let me tell you this is a very welcome addition to Edinburgh eateries.

Lots of ‘small plates’, each one of which was so tasty that I could have eaten a large plate

Everything was beautifully presented by really lovely, young and smiley staff which always brightens the day.

At one point it was one of the co-owners, Murray, who appeared with the mini brioche loaf, a thing of absolute wonder which he told us was baked in their own kitchen.

At a time when we keep reading of restaurants closing, from top end Michelin star joints to humble cafes Murray and his mates might be seen as slightly deranged.

However, it is a lovely bright and airy space which I think will be a hit with locals and tourists alike.

Frankly I shall return in order to try to break into the kitchen and get the recipe for that bread and the whipped butter which came as an accompaniment.

So tonight I shall raise a glass to this new venture and live in hope that this is a new dawn.