Tasty addition to Edinburgh’s restaurant scene - Fiona Duff
It’s always nice to receive an invitation in January. You know, that dead month (well, I know it was Burns Night yesterday and you may have indulged in some haggis and a wee nip) when half your friends seem to be on dry January and many more have some sort of lurgy.
So anyway, you can imagine how excited I was to receive an invitation to a party to launch a new restaurant on Cannongate – the Black Grape – tonight.
However, there was a slight problem in that this column appears on a Thursday and so wouldn’t be able to tell you all about it.
As it happens a friend asked if I wanted to meet for lunch last Saturday and chose the Black Grape – she is the sort of person who keeps her ear to the ground when it comes to new places to eat.
Well, let me tell you this is a very welcome addition to Edinburgh eateries.
Lots of ‘small plates’, each one of which was so tasty that I could have eaten a large plate
Everything was beautifully presented by really lovely, young and smiley staff which always brightens the day.
At one point it was one of the co-owners, Murray, who appeared with the mini brioche loaf, a thing of absolute wonder which he told us was baked in their own kitchen.
At a time when we keep reading of restaurants closing, from top end Michelin star joints to humble cafes Murray and his mates might be seen as slightly deranged.
However, it is a lovely bright and airy space which I think will be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
Frankly I shall return in order to try to break into the kitchen and get the recipe for that bread and the whipped butter which came as an accompaniment.
So tonight I shall raise a glass to this new venture and live in hope that this is a new dawn.
Perhaps energy companies will start to realise some responsibility for the prices they charge and help us all to enjoy a delicious meal.