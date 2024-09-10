Thanks and farewell, Alastair - Angus Robertson

The Army in Scotland bids farewell to Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich OBE DL VR

Thank you and farewell to Major-General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, who departs as Governor General of Edinburgh Castle.

Many will know the Governor’s face not only from events in Edinburgh, but as Royal, Constitutional, and Religious Commentator for Sky News, covering occasions such as Royal Weddings, The Queen’s Jubilees and funerals. As a historian and writer, the general has written many books and made documentaries on a number of themes and events.

The Governor of Edinburgh Castle has historically held a prestigious and strategic role, responsible for overseeing the defence and administration of one of Scotland’s most important military strongholds – indeed, the most besieged castle of the British Isles.

The position dates back to medieval times when Edinburgh Castle was a key fortress in the kingdom. The Governor was and remains charged with presiding over ceremonial occasions, overseeing the Castle’s garrison, maintaining its fortifications, ensuring its readiness in times of siege or conflict and holding prisoners.

While the latter has not been required for some time, Governor Bruce has been exemplary in his administrative and ceremonial duties and an asset to one of Scotland’s most well-known and important places.

I have had the privilege of getting to know Alastair over recent years years and wish him, and his husband Stephen well, as he takes on new and exciting challenges. I also send best wishes and look forward to meeting the new Governor, Major General Bob Bruce CBE DSO.