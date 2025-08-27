Thanks for helping us to help you in fight against crime

CI Niven Bull, Local Area Commander, South West Edinburgh

I am often struck by the important role that the public play in policing. Most often it is a call from a member of the public that alerts the police to an incident and the information provided helps to ensure that we can send the right resources to the right location at the right time.

The actions and information provided by witnesses, who see something of concern and contact us, is vital as it helps us to identify victims, arrest suspects and is key to returning things to normality as soon as possible.

The public play a huge role in shaping and supporting all aspects of policing, not just live incidents. By sharing information and concerns with us, you help us to better understand the local issues in your communities so that we can make plans accordingly.

We work directly with the public, including community groups and partners, to ensure that we are focusing on the right areas and issues and to understand whether we are meeting local needs.

It is really important that we hear from you. Both positive and negative feedback are really appreciated as they help us to understand how we are doing and where we can make things better. Please share your feedback with us by completing the “Your Police” survey on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

In South West Edinburgh, you may have noticed an increased police presence as we have been carrying out community reassurance patrols in the Wester Hailes area following a shooting incident at Hailesland Gardens on 24 July. Following an extensive investigation, a 25-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a gun.

Alongside these patrols, as part of Operation Bonnard, we have been proactively targeting violent offenders and those responsible for distributing drugs within South West Edinburgh communities. We have successfully carried out search warrants at a number of addresses in the area and there have been several arrests along with recoveries of drugs, weapons and cash.

I want to make it clear to everyone that organised crime and associated offences, such as drugs and violence have no place in our society. Offences of this cause untold harm and misery to communities and prey upon the most vulnerable members of the public. We will not tolerate these crimes and will dedicate all necessary resources at our disposal to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

As we continue to target those involved in criminality, we rely on information from you to ensure that we are focusing on the right people and right places. If you have any concerns, you can report them to Police Scotland by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

We are so grateful for your support as we work together to make our communities safer. If you have any issues you would like to raise, please let us know by calling 101 or contact us via our website.

