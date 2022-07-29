A small toy from a pound shop was the choice and so we came out of Meadowbank retail park with a few small things to play with in the garden.
As we walked to the car, a lovely voice said: “Hayley, I'm still reading your column every week.”
Now, I often get embarrassed when someone stops me to tell me they read my column or used to watch me on TV, mainly because I never set out to be a famous face.
Nonetheless, this friendly voice was of great comfort. A lovely man going by the name of George, he was genuine and kind in his feedback, something that in this industry, can be as rare as a 2ft, four-eyed, green giraffe with a purple, curly-haired tail.
Most Popular
-
1
Ferry Road Drive hit-and-run: Armed police called to scene of crash after motorcyclist injured
-
2
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Only one filling station in the Capital is selling fuel for 'fair price' according to the RAC
-
3
£400 in energy bill discounts offered to households in instalments - here's when you can expect the first payment
-
4
Wagatha Christie Verdict: Rebekah Vardy loses libel case against Coleen Rooney
-
5
Edinburgh crime news: Hit and run on Ferry Road Drive being treated as deliberate as police in the Capital investigate attempted murder
When you're all grown up, people don't often tend to tell you that you're doing well, so George’s words were well received. I often go from day-to-day wondering if I'm making people smile. Well, after George's kind words and his face beaming with joy, it seems I do.
Hearing him tell me how he chuckles at my stories really made my day. George said how his wife was mortified at him coming over to me but, seriously, I'm glad he did.
I won't say that he told me how he only buys the paper to read my column, because then my boss would be the one who's mortified. I'd also get in all sorts of trouble so best that we keep that bit to ourselves.