Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearing how one reader chuckles at her stories made Hayley Matthews' day (Picture: Andrew O'Brien)

A small toy from a pound shop was the choice and so we came out of Meadowbank retail park with a few small things to play with in the garden.

As we walked to the car, a lovely voice said: “Hayley, I'm still reading your column every week.”

Now, I often get embarrassed when someone stops me to tell me they read my column or used to watch me on TV, mainly because I never set out to be a famous face.

Nonetheless, this friendly voice was of great comfort. A lovely man going by the name of George, he was genuine and kind in his feedback, something that in this industry, can be as rare as a 2ft, four-eyed, green giraffe with a purple, curly-haired tail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you're all grown up, people don't often tend to tell you that you're doing well, so George’s words were well received. I often go from day-to-day wondering if I'm making people smile. Well, after George's kind words and his face beaming with joy, it seems I do.

Hearing him tell me how he chuckles at my stories really made my day. George said how his wife was mortified at him coming over to me but, seriously, I'm glad he did.