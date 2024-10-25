Dame Joan Collins (contributed pic)

David Tennant is on the side of practically every Lothian Bus giving us his full-on 50 megaton “Sex God Stare”. Must admit, that’s okay by me. Fairly brightens up my day.

He’s in this new television extravaganza, Rivals. It’s based on Jilly Cooper’s book. Well, I say book but if you dropped one on an Edinburgh kerbside they’d hit you with a hefty parking fee. It’s about the size of a 1980s Volvo, which is fitting since it’s all set in the decade of miners strikes, leg warmers and possible nuclear armageddon.

Have to be honest here, never cracked the spine of a Jilly Cooper blockbuster. Well, I was busy back in the 1980s. I had things to be getting on with. That thin line of black eyeliner didn’t perfect itself, you know. Practice was essential. As was the lavish application of mascara, although it wasn’t the actual application that was the problem.

Eighties mascara was a lumpy beast, given to sticking eyelashes together. De-clumping was vital, and this was generally done by painstakingly teasing the lashes apart. A safety pin was the weapon of choice for the job. Trust me, you needed a steady hand.

Big Hair was essential, and that took a lot of time. There was the perm for a start. Took hours. You had to go to a hairdressers that thought it was a disco, all bright lights and Bronski Beat. The stench of the perm lotion made your eyes water. Smelled like a bad boy tomcat’s signature spray.

You needed Big Hair to cut it on the dancefloor, heck, even in the office. It took serious work with heated rollers, backcombing and lavish applications of hair gel to get that “Dynasty” look.

The best gel was from Boots the Chemist. It was a weird green colour and set like rock, especially once you’d literally varnished it with hairspray, which also stank to high heaven. Looking back, reeking like a chemical warehouse was very much a thing in the 80s. No wonder the ozone layer had a massive hole in it. It was generally accepted that the outer limits of your humongous hair had to match the edge of your shoulder pads.

I saw Blade Runner back in ‘84, children, and the sight of Sean Young’s extraordinary hourglass outline made me run out and buy a suit with shoulder pads so wide I had to go through some doors sideways. The skirt was so tight I had to bunny-hop upstairs, and you just try that in five-and-a-half inch heels, mate.

We’d hit the town with a swagger and slice up the dancefloor, fuelled on Blue Lagoons, Tequila Sunrises and Harvey Wallbangers. All 80s drinks had to have at least three ingredients. Some even went on fire. Risky with all that hair product.

And then we’d fall into bed. Well, a bed at any rate. We’d fall asleep looking like Cher and wake up looking like Chewbacca. It was a steep learning curve for many young men of the decade.

Looking like the characters in Jilly Cooper books was a full-time job. Now that I am a grey haired bus-pass toting pensioner, I have time to spare. Might just pick up a copy and have a read. I’ll load it onto my Kindle. Not sure my biceps can take the full Cooper heft.