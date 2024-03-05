The best start for Scottish weans - Angus Robertson
In immunisation, breastfeeding and A&E visits, poorer rates of infant survival, increasing demand for mental health services, rising rates of obesity and tooth decay, and falling vaccination rates were all listed as areas where “urgent action is needed” in NHS England.
The chief executive of the Institute of Health Visiting, Professor Alison Morton, told the British Medical Journal that, due to the contrasting approaches to health visitor services for new-borns, there is a “natural experiment” happening between England and Scotland.
Professor Morton said: “The investment in Scotland, where there is a more intensive programme of home visiting, is interesting, because when you look at various indicators – including immunisation rates, breastfeeding, and also emergency department visits – there are clear differences.’
There is no doubt that there is more to do to improve the health service and improve outcomes. The pandemic, Brexit, and the general economic environment make progress difficult, but this challenge is not insurmountable. This new report shows that the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland are making good decisions that are making a real impact on the health of our youngest citizens. Beginning with our world-leading ‘baby box’ ‘Best Start Grants’ and a programme of home visits from medical professionals ensure the best start for Scottish weans.