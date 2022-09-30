The cauliflowers are calling me! Here's why I can't stop eating them – Hayley Matthews
I've currently got two Aldi's cauliflowers in the fridge and they've been winking at me the last few days to roast them on some oil and garlic and gobble them up!
It's been a staple the last few weeks and my cauliflower addiction is getting a bit out of control. So, after googling why I'm craving cauliflower so bad, I discovered that it's really high in antioxidants as well as loaded with lots of vitamins, which isn't typical for a white vegetable.
Our body is amazing at telling us what we need and I looked up what cauliflowers’ health benefits are. An 80-gram portion contains approximately: 24 kcalories; 2g of protein; 3.5g of carbohydrates; 1.4g of fibre; 0.3g of fat; 202mg of potassium; 14mg of calcium; 44mcg of folatel and 45mg of vitamin C.
It makes sense now why I've been scoffing them like Lindt chocolate balls. The school and nursery germ fest!
In no particular order, in the last two weeks we've had conjunctivitis, sinusitis, ear infections, burst ear drums, tonsil troubles, a vomiting spree (yep, it's always during the night), and now a cold/flu virus that's left us all feeling utterly rubbish.
So whilst I'm craving those vitamins and subconsciously upping my immune system, the school and nursery germs are giving us all a pummelling.
So you know what my children are going to be eating this weekend to fight away those germs: cauliflower soup, cauliflower fritters, cauliflower cheese, cauliflower cocktails and roasted cauliflower topped off with a massive chunk of, yep you've guessed it – cauliflower!