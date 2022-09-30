Cauliflowers can form the basis of a healthy and nutritious meal (Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

It's been a staple the last few weeks and my cauliflower addiction is getting a bit out of control. So, after googling why I'm craving cauliflower so bad, I discovered that it's really high in antioxidants as well as loaded with lots of vitamins, which isn't typical for a white vegetable.

Our body is amazing at telling us what we need and I looked up what cauliflowers’ health benefits are. An 80-gram portion contains approximately: 24 kcalories; 2g of protein; 3.5g of carbohydrates; 1.4g of fibre; 0.3g of fat; 202mg of potassium; 14mg of calcium; 44mcg of folatel and 45mg of vitamin C.

It makes sense now why I've been scoffing them like Lindt chocolate balls. The school and nursery germ fest!

In no particular order, in the last two weeks we've had conjunctivitis, sinusitis, ear infections, burst ear drums, tonsil troubles, a vomiting spree (yep, it's always during the night), and now a cold/flu virus that's left us all feeling utterly rubbish.

So whilst I'm craving those vitamins and subconsciously upping my immune system, the school and nursery germs are giving us all a pummelling.