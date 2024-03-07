The 'courage' to blight future construction in city - John McLellan

Murrayfield Sports Bar

If, for example, 199 of the next 200 years are unremarkable, but heavy rain is a problem for a day or two in the one year that isn’t, should that mean a plot of land 250 metres from a river should never be developed?

That is the implication of another questionable decision by Edinburgh Council’s development management sub-committee, to reject an application for a block of student flats on the corner of Westfield Road, currently occupied by the rather forbidding Murrayfield sports bar. Objections were raised by the community council against the principle of student flats, but not because of flood risk. That came from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and the council’s own flood planning guidance which said a one in 200 years chance was too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to student flats, most of the committee do their best to find reasons to refuse and here it was on a plate. I’d bet the price of a small planning application (£600) it would have been approved if it had been for affordable housing, but as it stands nothing can be built on that site because the flood objections were accepted. The site’s development value has been destroyed.